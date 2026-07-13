Update On WWE’s Planned John Cena Classic Tournament

A new backstage update has emerged regarding WWE’s plans for the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament.

According to PWInsider, the current plan is for the tournament to take place toward the end of 2026, providing a more specific timeframe for the highly anticipated event.

The latest report aligns with previous information indicating that WWE was targeting the second half of 2026 for the tournament’s debut.

John Cena officially unveiled the John Cena Classic during WWE Backlash 2026, with the company confirming that the winner of the inaugural tournament will be crowned the first-ever John Cena Classic Champion and receive the newly established John Cena Classic Championship.

Previous reports have also indicated that the tournament is expected to feature both NXT talent and WWE main roster Superstars, while WWE has internally discussed the possibility of incorporating a fan voting element into the competition.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced a start date, tournament format, or bracket for the John Cena Classic. As always, internal plans remain subject to change.