CM Punk Asks Fans Not To Follow Him To His Hotel After Viral Video

CM Punk has responded after a fan video from WWE’s live event weekend in New Mexico went viral on social media.

The video, which has amassed more than 500,000 views from one clip on Twitter/X alone, appears to show Punk allegedly ignoring a young fan who was hoping to meet him at the hotel where WWE talent were staying.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying: “Never meet your heroes.”

She then adds: “I understand giving them space, but we’re in the same hotel.”

As the clip continued to circulate online, Punk addressed the situation in a message posted to his Instagram Story before later deleting it. “Ahi for breakfast, Breakfast of champions. Please do not FOLLOW ME TO MY HOTEL. Las Cruces you were lovely! Loud and fun. See you all soon. Albuquerque on deck. Thank you. SEE YOU AT THE MATCHES.”

Punk’s response appeared to emphasize the distinction between interacting with fans at WWE events and being approached at his hotel while off duty.

The new WWE Champion captured the title earlier this week by defeating Sami Zayn on Raw and has been working WWE’s live event schedule ahead of next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.