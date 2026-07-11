Rhea Ripley Provides Injury Update Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a positive update on her recovery as she continues working her way back from a knee injury.

Speaking at Power Slap on Friday night, Ripley confirmed that she suffered a slight meniscus tear during WWE’s tour of Italy earlier this spring. “I hurt my knee. I got a slight tear in my meniscus, so it’s just healing. It’s getting there, it’s getting stronger.”

She admitted, however, that her range of motion remains limited. “I just can’t bend it very well, so I kind of need it to bend, guys.”

When asked about a potential return timeline ahead of SummerSlam 2026, Ripley explained that it’s difficult to predict because of the location of the injury. “I don’t know. I tore it in a really weird spot, so it’s kind of a little bit up in the air as far as how fast my body recovers.”

“I’ve been out for just over a month now. I think it’s been a month and one week.”

Although she’s making progress, Ripley admitted she still isn’t back to full strength. “It feels better. It still starts to hurt and throb, and it gets tired.”

“I can’t really get up or bend down. I can kind of move side to side while crouching, but it just gets stuck. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Ripley’s status for SummerSlam 2026 remains uncertain as she continues her rehabilitation.