Backstage News On WWE’s Direction For CM Punk As Champion

Top WWE star CM Punk made a significant return to WWE television on Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Punk is expected to have a lengthy reign with the title, primarily appearing on WWE SmackDown. Although his WWE.com profile still lists him as a RAW Superstar, it may not have been updated yet. The report also indicated that WWE’s broadcast partner, NBCUniversal, has been advocating for Punk’s presence on SmackDown for over a year, as NBCU executives consider him a premier star. Additionally, Punk will make appearances on Monday Night RAW as needed.

Punk served as a surprise replacement for Cody Rhodes, who was announced earlier in the night by Adam Pearce as being unable to compete after being brutally taken out by GUNTHER. This marked Punk’s first appearance on WWE TV since the post-WrestleMania 42 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he confronted Rhodes during the broadcast.

Punk ended Zayn’s title run after just nine days, leaving Zayn emotionally devastated following the loss.