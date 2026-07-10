Friday, July 10, 2026
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WWE Reportedly Had Creative Plans For Jalen Brunson

By
James Hetfield
-
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE had discussions about involving NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks in several creative roles during next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. This would include an appearance alongside Danhausen.

However, Brunson recently underwent surgery on his left wrist, which has put a damper on these plans since he is currently not allowed any physical contact. A source within WWE expressed hope that Brunson will still attend the show and make an on-screen appearance.

Danhausen has been linked to the Knicks’ NBA Finals victory after he “uncursed” the team, which some believe directly led to their remarkable 15-1 run to win the championship.

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