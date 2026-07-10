Danhausen And Rey Mysterio Confirmed For WWE Mattel SDCC Panel

WWE and Mattel are participating in this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC). Comic-Con International has revealed its full programming schedule, and on July 23, there will be a WWE Mattel Reveals panel.

Thr panel will feature special guests, including Danhausen, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Sam Roberts, along with some other surprise appearances hinted at in the panel description.

Here is the full description of the panel:

“Under the watchful eye of the very nice, very evil Danhausen, the Mattel WWE Elite Squad presents a panel packed with action figure reveals, exclusive announcements, and WWE Superstar guests. Featuring Rey Mysterio, Sam Roberts, and surprise appearances, the session may determine whether Mattel has earned Danhausen’s approval—or receives the curse he’s been promising for months.”

It is hoped that the focus on Danhausen in the description indicates that Mattel will be unveiling the very nice, very evil wrestler’s first official WWE Mattel action figure. The WWE Mattel Reveals panel is scheduled for Thursday, July 23rd, from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM PST.