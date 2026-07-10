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JBL Says Jeff Jarrett Absolutely Deserved His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By
James Hetfield
-
Jeff Jarrett in AEW
Jeff Jarrett | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, where he discussed various topics, including whether Jeff Jarrett deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

JBL said, “You can’t have a Hall of Fame without him. There’s no way. Jeff Jarrett has been so instrumental to so much for so long. The stories he’s done everywhere he’s been, there are incredible stories, all good stories. And wherever Jeff’s been, people like Jeff. But that doesn’t get you into a Hall of Fame because you’re popular — it gets you in because you’re great, and he is great.”

On Jarrett’s success:

“Look at the legendary things he’s done. He went off and helped start TNA, he went off to AEW. And he’s the guy that jumped ship and was the only one who got over on Vince McMahon, I believe — other than maybe Gerald Brisco with the sale of Georgia Championship Wrestling, but those two guys are about it in the history of an 80-year-old, very successful promoter. You talk about the right thing — Jeff Jarrett going to the Hall of Fame is well deserved.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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