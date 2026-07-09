Finn Balor Reveals WWE Planned The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt’s Fiend

Finn Balor has confirmed that one of WWE’s most talked-about dream matches was once planned behind the scenes.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Balor was asked whether WWE had ever seriously considered booking The Demon against Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend.

“Yeah, I think that was certainly in the works, and something that I always think about and look back on,” Balor said. “I’ve been very lucky to have had almost every match that I’ve ever wanted to have, but that’s one that I didn’t get to have.”

Balor also revealed that another supernatural showdown was discussed. “We almost got Sister Abigail versus The Demon.”

While Balor and Wyatt shared the ring numerous times during their WWE careers, the highly anticipated clash between The Demon and The Fiend never materialized.

Reflecting on the best rivalries of his career, Balor named Wyatt among the opponents he faced most often.

The Demon vs. The Fiend was never officially announced before Wyatt’s passing in August 2023.