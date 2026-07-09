CM Punk Reveals Summer WWE Live Event Schedule

Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk recently announced his upcoming schedule of live events through the end of August as part of the company’s summer tour on his Instagram stories. Notably, his schedule does not include any TV tapings he will be attending.

Punk achieved the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Sami Zayn on this past Monday night’s episode of RAW. He is also scheduled to appear on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

You can check out the complete schedule below:

July 11th: Las Cruces, NM

July 12th: Albuquerque, NM

July 16th: Allentown, PA

July 25th: Stockton, CA

July 26th: Bakersfield, CA

July 30th: Springfield, IL

August 6th: Fairfax, VA

August 13th: Manchester, NH

August 20th: London, Ontario, Canada

August 22nd: Edmonton, Alberta Canada

August 23rd: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

August 29th: Savannah, GA

August 30th: North Charleston, SC