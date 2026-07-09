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Kevin Nash Pays Tribute To Scott Hall And Hulk Hogan On nWo Anniversary

By
James Hetfield
-
nWo in WWE
The nWo | WWE

This past Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of the legendary Bash at the Beach pay-per-view event, where the late Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, declaring the “new world order of wrestling.” This moment was pivotal in changing the trajectory of professional wrestling in the 1990s and beyond.

Recently, Nash took to Instagram to reflect on the anniversary, sharing a photo of the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, which displayed a graphic commemorating the occasion.

Nash wrote, “Saw this on the marquee in front of the Ocean Center today. 30 years ago, we created a piece of magic. Today, I felt sadness. Scott and Hulk have moved on. R.I.P NWO”

Hall passed away in March of 2022, while Hogan died in July of last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Nash (@realkevinnash)

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