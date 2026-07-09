WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/3/2026

According to WrestleNomics, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which aired this past Friday, drew an average of 1.064 million viewers and a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This viewership represents an 11.77% decrease from the previous week’s audience of 1.206 million. However, the rating increased by 13.64% from last week’s rating of 0.22 in the same demographic. The 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic was consistent with the rating two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the June 12 episode, which drew 1.038 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.286 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.223 million. In comparison, the same time period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.433 and an average viewership of 1.490 million.

The episode was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes facing off against “Main Event” Jey Uso in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.