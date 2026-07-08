AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results 7/8/26

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with their annual ‘Beach Break’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite from Clearwater, FL.

Kenny Omega Kicks Things Off

The show begins with a live cold open backstage, where Kenny Omega is interviewed ahead of his high stakes main event clash for the AEW World Championship later tonight against reigning title-holder MJF. He says there’s no way he’s losing.

He talks about the seriousness of the match considering the stipulation, which calls for him to never receive another world title shot if he loses. He mentions that considering all he’s been through to even be able to get in the ring again, there’s nothing that will stop him from becoming champion again.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jericho

The Sum 41 ‘You Wanted War’ theme for AEW Dynamite hits, as we shoot live inside the venue, which is decked out with beach stuff like an old WCW Bash at the Beach pay-per-view from the late-1990s. Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out for the opening contest.

“The Pyscho Killer” settles inside the squared circle as the commentators welcome us to the show. Fozzy’s ‘Judas in my Mind’ hits and out comes Chris Jericho, still being introduced by the ring announcer as simply, ‘Jericho.’ Ciampa runs up and the two brawl on the ramp.

They continue to fight as Jericho’s theme continues to play. Jericho gets the better of things early on, and plays to the crowd to sing along louder to his song. They oblige. The fight finally makes it down to ringside, where the bell sounds to get things officially started.