AEW To Honor The Legendary Rougeau Family At Redemption

Jacques Rougeau has revealed that AEW will honor the legendary Rougeau wrestling family at the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal.

Speaking with our good friend, Bill Apter, Rougeau discussed his family’s long history in professional wrestling before confirming that he and Raymond Rougeau are set to appear at AEW Redemption on July 26 at the Bell Centre.

“AEW was coming to do a pay-per-view on July 26 in Montreal, and it’s a live pay-per-view,” Rougeau said. “QT called me up and he asked me if Raymond and I would like to go to the Bell Centre, where the Montreal Canadiens play. It’s a big, big place. They would like to honor the Rougeau family, the four generations.”

Rougeau said he does not know exactly what AEW has planned, but expects some form of video package or tribute before he and Raymond are introduced to the Montreal crowd. “I’m so happy,” Rougeau said. “I wish my uncle Johnny and my dad, who died, and my great uncle would see this moment. An American company comes to Canada to recognize us, and I’m just so excited and so proud.”

Rougeau also admitted that the moment has been emotional for him, especially after feeling overlooked by WWE for many years. “WWE, unfortunately, they don’t talk about the Rougeaus anymore,” Rougeau said. “They unfortunately never put us in the Hall of Fame, which I was bitter about for many years.”

Rougeau explained that he felt many of the wrestlers he worked major storylines with have since been inducted, adding that great matches and memorable moments require more than one performer. “You can’t have a great, great match if just one wrestler is great,” he said. “You have to have two great wrestlers.”

He later added that referees and enhancement talents also deserve more recognition, naming Barry Horowitz and Steve Lombardi as examples of performers who helped make others look good. “People wake up,” Rougeau said. “It’s the pen in the air that gives the belts. It’s not the talent for the people.”

Rougeau said AEW’s decision to recognize his family has lifted a major weight from his shoulders. “Now AEW is coming to Montreal honoring the Rougeau family worldwide,” he said. “That’s such a weight off my shoulder. When I talked to Raymond about it, I saw the sparkle in his eye. He was so happy for the recognition for our family, for the fourth generation. It’s going to be a great moment on July 26 in Montreal for the Rougeau family.”

Rougeau also thanked Tony Khan and QT Marshall for making the tribute possible. “I want to say a public thank you,” Rougeau said. “If ever you have a chance to talk to Tony Khan, tell him I publicly said thank you so much for giving us this moment in time that we’re going to cherish forever. QT Marshall and Tony Khan are making this happen, and I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life.”

AEW Redemption is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.