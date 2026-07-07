Backstage Update On Sheamus’ Post-WWE Future

More details have emerged regarding Sheamus’ reported WWE departure, with interest in the veteran already expected from multiple promotions.

As previously reported, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after declining a restructured contract offer. Although the former World Champion previously stated that he signed a five-year contract with the company in 2023, that deal is now believed to be nearing its expiration. The exact timeline surrounding the agreement remains unclear.

According to reports, there is already expected to be significant interest in Sheamus should he decide to continue wrestling after leaving WWE.

Sources within AEW were reportedly surprised by the news of his impending departure, but the belief is that the 48-year-old will have no shortage of opportunities.

One name frequently linked to a potential reunion is Claudio Castagnoli, Sheamus’ longtime friend and former tag team partner. The pair have remained close over the years, and there is said to be interest in seeing them work together again.

Beyond AEW, promotions such as CMLL, along with various independent companies in the United States and internationally, are also viewed as possible landing spots. Sheamus is additionally expected to receive considerable interest for convention appearances and autograph signings.

One WWE source reportedly indicated that the company attempted to retain Sheamus by offering him a new deal worth less than his previous contract. The reduced offer was said to have been viewed internally as disappointing given his nearly two decades of service and contributions to the company.

Should he leave WWE, Sheamus also has options regarding his ring name. Before signing with WWE, he competed as Sheamus O’Shaunessy, a name he could potentially revisit if he is unable—or chooses not—to continue using the Sheamus name.

The report also notes that Sheamus has professional representation in place as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

(H/T: Fightful Select)