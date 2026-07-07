Maxxine Dupri Helps The Vision Win WWE Tag Team Titles

New WWE World Tag Team Champions were crowned during the July 6 episode of WWE Raw from the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The opening match of the evening featured a WWE World Tag Team Championship rematch, as newly crowned champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defended their titles against The Vision’s Austin Theory and Bron Breakker.

After a competitive back-and-forth contest, the match took a shocking turn in its closing moments when Maxxine Dupri emerged from underneath the ring and interfered on behalf of Theory and Breakker.

The distraction proved decisive, allowing Theory and Breakker to defeat Ford and Dawkins to regain the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Following the victory, Theory and Breakker celebrated in the ring before Dupri ran over and embraced Theory, capping off the moment with a kiss.

For complete coverage of the show, check out our WWE Raw Results here at PWMania.com.