Report: Jey Uso’s Wife Files For Divorce

Jey Uso’s wife, Takecia Fatu, has reportedly filed for divorce from the WWE superstar.

According to a report from TMZ, court documents show that Takecia listed the couple’s marriage date as February 13, 2014, and stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The filing notes that the couple share two sons, including a minor son, Jeyce, who was born in 2012.

Per the report, Takecia is seeking primary physical custody of their minor son while remaining open to joint legal custody. She is also requesting exclusive use of the couple’s Georgia home, child support, spousal support, and attorney fees.

As of this writing, Jey Uso—whose real name is Joshua Fatu—has not publicly commented on the divorce filing.

The 40-year-old remains one of WWE’s top stars. During his career, he has captured multiple tag team championships alongside his brother Jimmy Uso as part of The Usos, won the 2025 Royal Rumble, and enjoyed a reign as World Heavyweight Champion. He currently competes on Raw and most recently challenged for an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.