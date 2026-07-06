Chelsea Green Addresses Viral Rumors About Her Political Beliefs

Chelsea Green has publicly pushed back against false claims regarding her political beliefs after a social media post accused her of supporting the MAGA movement.

The exchange began when an X user wrote:

“Why did it take finding out Chelsea Green was MAGA for [censored] to admit she was trash.”

Green responded directly, denying the claim and clarifying her political views.

“I can handle you saying things about my looks or my talent but what you won’t do is spread lies about my political views. Since you’re so interested in spreading misinformation, here are the facts:

– I am a Canadian citizen

– I can’t vote in America

– I am not MAGA

– I am a liberal / democrat

– When I become a citizen, I will vote for a president who believes in equal human rights.”

Shortly after posting her response, Green deactivated her X account.

At this time, it is unclear whether the deactivation was directly related to the online exchange.