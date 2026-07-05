Recent Photos Appear To Confirm Liv Morgan’s New Relationship

It appears Liv Morgan’s rumored relationship with Landon Hardwick is now official.

After months of speculation from fans, Hardwick seemingly confirmed the relationship by sharing a series of photos with the WWE star on Instagram during the Fourth of July holiday.

The photo collection included several intimate moments between the pair, including a mirror selfie with Hardwick wrapping his arm around Morgan, a beach photo of the two relaxing together, and another image showing Morgan kissing him on the head. Hardwick kept the caption brief, simply writing, “Happy 4th.”

Morgan has largely kept her personal life private in recent years, even as her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio generated plenty of discussion among WWE fans.

During a June 2025 appearance on Pod Meets World, Morgan spoke about the challenges of dating while working in WWE, explaining that it would take a very confident partner to understand the unique nature of her career.

“I’m sure it would take a certain man to be OK with, one, my job, and two, what that all entails right now.”

She added that anyone dating her would need to be comfortable with her on-screen storylines. “A really strong, secure man is actually married and has a beautiful, strong, secure wife that is OK with him going off to work every weekend and us having a little on-screen rendezvous. If I happen to be so lucky to find someone just as confident, great. But the last couple years, I’ve been really into my work. I didn’t make space for dating. I wanted to see how great I could become when wrestling was my focus. Right now, I’m happy with where my energy and time are allocated.”

While Morgan has not publicly commented on the Instagram post, Hardwick’s photos appear to confirm what fans have speculated for months—that the two are indeed a couple.