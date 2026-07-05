The Real Story Behind The nWo Name Revealed

Eric Bischoff has revealed that Larry Zbyszko may deserve credit for first using the phrase “New World Order” before it became one of the most iconic names in wrestling history.

Speaking on 83 Weeks during a discussion marking the faction’s 30th anniversary, Bischoff reflected on discovering that Zbyszko used the phrase during the July 1, 1996 episode of WCW Nitro—six days before Hulk Hogan’s historic heel turn at Bash at the Beach.

Bischoff, who wrote Hogan’s famous promo, admitted he had always assumed the phrase had simply come to him subconsciously. “New World Order is something that’s a reference to New World. Old order is as old as time, and you can find all kinds of references across politics and religion. I just assumed I must have heard it somewhere, read it somewhere, didn’t know where to attribute it to.”

After revisiting the footage, Bischoff realized the inspiration may have come from Zbyszko himself. “Little did I know I could have attributed it to, and should have, and have attributed it to Larry Zbyszko. I, of course, just wove that right into my work with Hulk, and the rest is history. So, it started with Larry.”

Bischoff also reflected on the legacy of the legendary faction and admitted it’s hard to believe three decades have passed since its creation. “Time has become this really warped concept for me.”

He added that if the group had not adopted the New World Order name, it likely would have simply been known as The Outsiders. “Thank God, because I think the NWO is way stronger.”