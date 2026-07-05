Big E Reveals Why He Decided To Speak Publicly About Mental Health

Big E says opening up about his mental health struggles has become one of the most meaningful parts of his life, as he hopes his experiences can encourage others to seek help when they need it.

Speaking with Sam Roberts, the former WWE Champion explained that many people assume entertainers who appear upbeat never struggle behind the scenes. “I think a lot of people perceive entertainers and people who come off as very happy or very positive, and they think life is just grand, they never have any issues. So I just really wanted to be more honest and open.”

Big E admitted that he spent years feeling ashamed of his diagnosis before realizing how powerful sharing his story could be. “For the longest time, I carried a lot of shame with my diagnosis and what I went through. But really, the powerful part is the times I’m able to share my story and get the feedback that, ‘Oh, I decided to go to therapy,’ or ‘I addressed my addiction issues.’”

He also recalled receiving a deeply personal message after appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, saying a listener told him the interview had changed the course of their day. “I just did the Chris Van Vliet podcast yesterday, and someone DM’d me that they were in a hotel and were going to commit suicide. Then they listened to the podcast, and we spent all day going back and forth. We talked for a little bit, but he seems to be in a much better place now.”

Reflecting on his career and future, Big E said his priorities have shifted beyond wrestling and entertainment. “For me, I think about it at 40 years old. I’ve been so grateful to have had a career that was so much fun. I had a blast. But what is it that I want now with my career? How do I want to use performance, writing, and art? How do I want to use my platform now?”

He concluded by saying that using his platform to help others has given him a renewed sense of purpose. “For me, this is it. This is what really drives me. There are a lot of other things that I want to do, but I feel like this is my purpose. As someone who was looking for purpose for the longest time, if by sharing my story I can get someone to realize that they need to seek help or that life is worth living—whatever that is—I feel like, yeah, this is what I want to do every day.”