Backstage News On Zilla Fatu And WWE

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Zilla Fatu is expected to begin his career with WWE soon. The report does not specify a timeline or clarify which WWE brand or event he will join, but further updates will be provided as they become available.

Earlier reports from June indicated that WWE was interested in signing Fatu. Around that time, he was reportedly seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, fueling speculation about his future with the company. However, at that time, there was no confirmation that Fatu had officially signed with WWE.

This update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is the first to suggest he is expected to start with the organization, though no additional details were offered.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE star Umaga and is part of the Anoa’i wrestling family, which has produced several of WWE’s biggest stars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. He made his pro wrestling debut on July 15, 2023, at a Reality of Wrestling house show.

Since then, he has predominantly competed on the independent circuit while building his reputation. In recent months, Fatu’s name has come up more frequently in discussions about WWE’s ongoing recruitment of members of the Anoa’i family.