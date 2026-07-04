WWE Locker Room Reaction To Sami Zayn’s Title Win

WWE veteran Sami Zayn achieved his dream by defeating “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Ring General” GUNTHER at Night of Champions, claiming the Undisputed WWE Title to the delight of the crowd in Saudi Arabia.

According to Fightful Select, many wrestlers, both within WWE and from other promotions, were thrilled to see Zayn win the title.

The report also mentioned that there was initially some concern that Zayn might lose the title to Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This potential outcome could have set up a title match between Oba Femi and Lesnar.

However, it appears that this will not happen, as Femi relinquished his King of the Ring-bestowed title shot at SummerSlam to face Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match during the two-night premium live event.