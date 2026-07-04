John Cena Opens Up About His Greatest Fears

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on “Wild Card” with Rachel Martin to discuss various topics, including his greatest fears.

Cena said, “I’m a professional fall down man. [But] that’s also, like, I’ll be able to walk away from this. But then you also know if it were three more feet, I can’t. So I think the ledges and heights thing is is like, ah, wouldn’t want to take that spill because I know what taking a spill feels like, you know? That, man, that puts me in defense. I’ve worked hard to create far more of a balance there. But I think it’s like, I started not really as anybody’s first pick as a professional, and then somehow made it to every cut. And then finally it took years for people to kind of listen to me, even though I thought I had good ideas. I ended up having some ideas that were good and kind of did good not only for myself but everyone involved. So maybe there’s a fear in there that, like, oh, I’m not heard, or I’m not enough, you know. But I think this is something a lot of a lot of folks struggle with and a lot of folks think. I just think it’s okay to have fear. Why is this? Why am I feeling this way? I think the fear of ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ wanes to, man, let’s go out and try to do something good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)