Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Niko Vance from The Culling will face WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will defend her title against Nattie. Additionally, OTM, “Super” Sean Legacy, Dorian Van Dux, BirthRight, and DarkState will compete against each other in a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Furthermore, Lizzy Rain, Layla Diggs, Thea Hail, and Izzi Dame from The Culling will battle in a WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

You can catch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.