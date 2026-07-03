WWE’s Original SummerSlam Plans Before Rhea Ripley’s Injury

A new report has revealed WWE’s planned SummerSlam 2026 lineup before Rhea Ripley’s reported knee injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Ripley has been undergoing medical evaluation after reportedly injuring her knee during WWE’s recent tour of Italy.

Prior to the injury, WWE’s planned SummerSlam card reportedly included the following matches:

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship

Gunther vs. Royce Keys

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Meltzer noted that Ripley’s injury did not alter WWE’s plans for the Women’s World Championship picture, as Iyo Sky winning the Queen of the Ring tournament and challenging Liv Morgan at SummerSlam had reportedly always been the intended direction.

Before suffering the injury, Ripley was reportedly scheduled to face either Alexa Bliss or Jacy Jayne at the event.

Meltzer also pointed out that Ripley has not been stripped of the WWE Women’s Championship, writing that such a move would typically be expected if she were facing a lengthy absence requiring major surgery.