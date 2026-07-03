Chad Gable Says He Wants To Be WWE Champion

Chad Gable believes his recent babyface turn has opened the door to the next chapter of his WWE career.

Speaking with The Hot Tag, Gable reflected on his critically acclaimed Mask vs. Mask Match against El Grande Americano, explaining that the bout proved he is capable of much more than being known as a tag team specialist.

“So, I think it’s fairly clear to everybody that I’ve been this successful tag team wrestler and almost, you know, categorized as that. Tag team championships on every level. I’ve made it very clear in the past that I’m capable of more than that. And I think what the Mask vs. Mask match did was show the world that those weren’t just words—that I’m now backing it up.”

Gable said his long-term goal is no longer just to win singles gold but to become one of WWE’s top stars.

“My intention going forward is to continue to do that and prove that I’m not just going to want to hold singles championships going forward. That’s a goal. But to be the guy, man. To hold the World Championship. To hold the WWE Championship. I’m capable of that. I know it. And I think people now know it, and the right people now know it.”

The former Olympian also discussed his current character arc, saying he is determined to build on the momentum generated by the Mask vs. Mask match.

“But it’s also on me to continue this momentum and to carry it forward. We’ve started with, I think, a great thing going on with me kind of making amends with these characters and demons from my past, and my own demons that I’ve got to rectify. I think people are engaged in the story again. It’s emotional, and the stuff with Otis—whether or not I’m going to be able to get an apology across to him—it’s resonating.”

Gable concluded by stressing that he is focused on continuous improvement rather than celebrating one successful moment.

“For me, it’s always process-driven, which is great because right now we are very specifically in a process of me being able to either bridge that gap and become the next-level performer that I’ve always said I want to be, or I can rest on my laurels and say, ‘Hey man, I had this awesome match. Let’s chill out for a little bit.’ But no thank you.”