Janel Grant Makes New Claims About WWE’s 2022 Investigation

Janel Grant has issued a lengthy public statement regarding WWE’s 2022 internal investigation that followed allegations of hush money payments and sexual misconduct involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As previously reported, The Wall Street Journal revealed in January 2024 that Grant filed a lawsuit in federal court against WWE and McMahon, alleging sex trafficking and other misconduct. McMahon has denied the allegations.

In a post shared to Instagram, Grant said she believed she was participating in WWE’s publicly announced investigation but later discovered information that she says was never disclosed to her.

“What I know: In 2022, I believed in good faith that I was participating in a company’s publicly announced investigation. I spent six figures on retainers and medical care. I onboarded a legal team. We spent months of time preparing for an investigation that closed without speaking to me.”

Grant said she later learned, through publicly available court documents, that what she described as explicit personal material had allegedly been provided to WWE’s Special Committee without her knowledge or consent.

“What I didn’t know: I learned some things about my past that I didn’t know before while reading public documents from a shareholder’s case. Without my knowledge and without my consent, explicitly graphic evidence was produced to a special committee as part of this investigation.”

According to Grant, she was never informed that the material had allegedly been reviewed, summarized, and presented to members of WWE’s Board of Directors.

“I didn’t know any of this until now. Nobody told me. Nobody told my attorneys (despite the active communications between attorneys).”

Grant concluded her statement by explaining why she chose to speak publicly about the matter.

“Why am I sharing this? I don’t want anything remotely like this to happen to anyone else. To see this gives us the ability to clear it, heal from it, address the systems/cultures that enabled it, and create holistic solutions to better support and protect the rights of people. Safety matters. Dignity matters. How we treat each other matters.”

The legal proceedings involving Grant, WWE, and Vince McMahon remain ongoing.