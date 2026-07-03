Early Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 WWE SummerSlam PLE

WWE is scheduled to host its SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Early betting odds have been released for three significant matches: the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match, the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, and the Hell in a Cell Match.

Roman Reigns is favored to defeat Seth Rollins and retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Liv Morgan is favored to beat IYO SKY and retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. In the Hell in a Cell Match, Oba Femi is the clear favorite to defeat Brock Lesnar.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

The Bloodline’s “The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -500 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins +300

Note: Current match lines imply an 83.3% probability of Reigns retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -220 vs. 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY +165

Note: Current match lines imply a 66.7% probability of Morgan retaining the belt.

Hell In A Cell Match

2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -3000 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +900

Note: Current match lines imply a 96.8% probability of Femi winning the match.