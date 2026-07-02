Big E Reveals Scrapped WWE Title Plans

Big E has revealed that WWE originally had a very different plan for the end of his WWE Championship reign.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, the former WWE Champion explained that he was scheduled to enter a lengthy program with Seth Rollins that would have stretched from Day 1 through WrestleMania 38.

“It was supposed to be me and Seth in a singles at Day 1. I was gonna drop the title anyways. I was supposed to drop the title to Seth.

We come back and at Mania, we do it again. I regain the title.”

Those plans ultimately changed.

The Day 1 main event was reworked into a multi-man match after Roman Reigns was removed from the event, leading to Brock Lesnar capturing the WWE Championship instead. Just a few months later, Big E suffered the serious neck injury that has kept him out of in-ring competition ever since, ending any possibility of the planned WrestleMania title victory.

Reflecting on what might have been, Big E acknowledged how quickly plans can change in professional wrestling. “Things change all the time, so who knows what was meant?”