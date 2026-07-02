Backstage News On WWE Going To Great Lengths To Keep Sami Zayn’s Title Win A Secret

Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions reportedly blindsided more of the company than just the viewing audience.

A source indicates that as of July 1, WWE’s marketing team still hadn’t been given the green light to update SummerSlam 2026 promotional concepts to reflect Zayn as champion.

The title change was reportedly handled on a strict need-to-know basis, with only a small circle looped in ahead of time across departments.

One employee called the situation “worrisome,” noting that if this level of secrecy becomes the norm, it could leave departments scrambling to prepare for major creative swerves going forward.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)