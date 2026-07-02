WWE Night Of Champions Replay Censors Bron Breakker Blood

On Saturday, WWE held its Night of Champions 2026 Premium Live Event (PLE), where Seth Rollins faced off against Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match. Rollins emerged victorious after hitting Breakker with an avalanche version of his signature Stomp.

According to PWInsider.com, viewers who watched the replay of Night of Champions noticed that Breakker’s face was “completely blurred out” during the match when he started bleeding.

For domestic viewers watching on the ESPN App and Disney+, the replays do not censor the blood from the event, so it remains uncensored for that audience. In contrast, Netflix streams WWE’s PLEs for international viewers. However, the reason for the discrepancy in blurring has not yet been disclosed.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.