Backstage Reason Paige’s WWE SmackDown Segment Was Cut Revealed

WWE veteran Paige did not appear on SmackDown as scheduled on Friday, and it appears her segment was cut from the show. WWE later released a digital-exclusive video featuring Paige, in which she responded to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella’s threat to make her life miserable.

According to PWInsider.com, the video was originally intended to air during the SmackDown broadcast but was cut for “logistical reasons.”

After her segment was removed, Nikki mocked Paige on Twitter (X), writing, “What was that @Saraya??? I think I missed what you said.” Paige replied, “You’d think you’d want women to have segments instead of being cut. You’ve always been full of ****. It’s alright, I’ll just see ya in person next week bb.”

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) turned on Paige earlier this month at SummerSlam. Following their loss to Fatal Influence at the premium live event, Nikki and Brie attacked Paige. Brie is currently out of action due to an injury.