Roman Reigns Provides Leukemia Health Update And Discusses Body Dysmorphia

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has provided a candid update on his ongoing battle with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), while also opening up about his struggles with body dysmorphia.

Speaking with Men’s Health, Reigns discussed his training and recovery routine and was asked about methods that have gained attention in recent years, including red light therapy and peptides such as BPC-57.

Reigns explained that his medical history means he has to be particularly cautious about what he puts into his body.

“Well, with my medical history, I have to be very careful. I’m still, to this day, down to the wire fighting CML [Chronic myeloid leukemia].

“So, I have to be very, very careful when it comes to different things like that. I try to avoid anything invasive, any type of, you know, anything like that. I just can’t take a chance on it. So, I’ve heard all kinds of cool stuff about that, but I just haven’t been able to break into that or sample it.

“Maybe one day it’ll be a question for my doctor, but it’s just something that, yeah, I’ve been able to outwork everything at this point. So, if I can keep doing that, then I’ll stay that route for now.”

Reigns then provided further insight into his current condition, explaining that his leukemia remains under control but that minute traces are still detectable.

“It’s under control, and we’re under the actual baseline, but to be in molecular remission, it has to be almost zeroed out. And there’s just still those minute traces, you know what I mean? But they count. So, I still just have to be very careful and very smart, you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reigns spoke openly about body dysmorphia and the critical way people can view their own physiques, even when they are otherwise in excellent physical condition.

“We all have a little bit of body dysmorphia, right? We’re all fighting this little critic in our head.

“I think I’m in my prime physically. You know, and there are things—and this is my body dysmorphia, though.

“We all have those little areas that are the first thing you look at, you know what I mean? Whatever your area is. You can have the best shoulders and arms in the world, but I look at my stomach or whatever it may be. That’s a part of that body dysmorphia that we’re all struggling with.

“And, you know, it’s one of those deals where I think if you just keep working at it, don’t let whatever time frame you’re under right now dictate what you can continue to work at and progress at, because it’s not done until it’s done.

“Until we’re not here anymore, there’s something that we can still do.”

Reigns first publicly revealed his leukemia diagnosis in 2018, temporarily stepping away from WWE before returning to the ring the following year.