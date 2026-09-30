Official WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Poster Featuring Cody Rhodes, CM Punk And More

WWE has unveiled the official poster for Crown Jewel 2026 ahead of the company’s return to Saudi Arabia in November.

The newly released artwork prominently features Cody Rhodes in the center, with Randy Orton and Penta appearing on one side and CM Punk featured on the other.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, from Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will mark the eighth installment of WWE’s Crown Jewel series.

No matches have officially been announced for the show as of this writing.

Based on the format WWE has used for recent Crown Jewel events, the reigning men’s and women’s world champions from Raw and SmackDown are expected to face their counterparts, provided the respective championships do not change hands before the event.

As things currently stand, that would potentially see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, while WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green would meet Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Additional matches and details for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.