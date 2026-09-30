AJ Styles Reveals His One Regret About The Undertaker’s Final WWE Match

AJ Styles has revealed his one regret about his memorable Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Speaking during a recent interview with Sporf, Styles reflected on the unique circumstances surrounding the cinematic encounter, which came together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely different. It was something we didn’t know was going to happen until it did. Getting the Boneyard Match built to look like the match that it looked like was pretty unbelievable,” Styles said.

While Styles remains proud of how the match turned out, he wishes he and The Undertaker had been able to work together earlier in their careers and have a traditional match.

“Man, to have the match with The Undertaker, his last match, I wish we could’ve done it earlier. Him and I, there is something about the timing we had together, it was a recipe for a great match, we just got to do it in a cinematic way.”

The Boneyard Match took place during the first night of WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. With WWE unable to stage WrestleMania in front of a live audience due to the pandemic, Styles and The Undertaker instead competed in a cinematic match filmed in a cemetery-like setting.

The Undertaker defeated Styles in the match, which ultimately became the final bout of his legendary in-ring career.