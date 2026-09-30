Mason Rook Issues Statement After Being Pulled From NXT Championship Match

Mason Rook has issued a statement after being pulled from his scheduled NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller.

Rook was originally set to challenge Waller for the title on the September 29 episode of WWE NXT after earning the opportunity earlier this month. Ahead of the show, however, WWE announced that Rook had not been medically cleared to compete.

During Tuesday night’s broadcast, NXT General Manager Robert Stone informed Waller that Rook would be unable to compete for the foreseeable future.

Following the show, Rook took to X to address the situation and apologize for being unable to compete.

“I’m sorry,” Rook wrote. “Sometimes life is cruel. Every fibre of my being wanted to compete tonight but unfortunately it is out of my control.”

Rook also made it clear that he intends to return, describing the setback as temporary.

“I promise this is just a speed bump and not a road block,” he added.

The nature and severity of Rook’s injury have not been disclosed, and there is currently no timetable for his return to the ring.

Rook earned his NXT Championship opportunity on the September 15 episode of NXT, defeating Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo in a Triple Threat Match to become the No. 1 contender.

Check out our complete WWE NXT results from September 29, 2026, for all of the matches, segments and storyline developments from the show.