Zoey Stark Reveals The Biggest Compliment She’s Received About Her Wrestling

Former WWE star Zoey Serrano, previously known as Zoey Stark, has revealed what she considers the biggest compliment she has received about her in-ring work.

Speaking in a video published on her YouTube channel, Serrano explained that she has frequently been told that she “wrestles like a dude,” something she views as praise for the aggressive and hard-hitting style she developed after growing up watching performers such as Eddie Guerrero and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“So it always comes from men, and they always start off with, ‘I hope you don’t take this the wrong way.’ I’m going to tell you right now, I never do, because then they follow it up with, ‘You wrestle like a dude.’

That, for a female, is the biggest compliment that you could ever receive. And I have received it from some of the best in this business. And I feel like the reason why is women’s wrestling is newer than men’s wrestling, obviously, right?

So getting that aggressive, hard-hitting style, you don’t always get that from women. And that’s a style that I happen to have, which emulates the way a man moves. So for me, that is the biggest compliment I could ever receive.

Especially growing up watching people like Eddie Guerrero, who’s so aggressive and so hard-hitting with his style, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, I wanted to emulate that as much as possible. So being able to hear that from people like Road Dogg or Coach Bloom means the world to me. It’s the biggest, highest compliment a female could ever receive.”

Serrano specifically pointed to receiving the compliment from WWE veterans Road Dogg and Matt Bloom as particularly meaningful given their experience in the wrestling business.