Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

Preparations for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia are reportedly beginning to ramp up behind the scenes.

According to Fightful Select, sources familiar with the Saudi side of the event say officials are looking to make WrestleMania 2027 as big as possible. Saudi representatives were reportedly at WWE Headquarters several weeks ago for kickoff meetings related to the event.

Attention is also turning toward WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which is scheduled for November 7 at the temporary outdoor Riyadh Seasonal Stadium. The site build for Crown Jewel is expected to begin this week.

Crown Jewel weekend could also bring additional WrestleMania news.

According to the report, there is hope that WWE will officially announce the date for WrestleMania 43 around the November 7 event, assuming the date is not revealed beforehand.

A WWE source indicated that the involvement of Saudi Arabia is part of the reason the company has taken longer than usual to confirm the WrestleMania date.

The delay has also created uncertainty for independent wrestling promotions that traditionally organize shows around WrestleMania weekend. Several companies are reportedly holding off on finalizing plans as they wait to determine whether there will still be opportunities to capitalize on WrestleMania weekend despite WWE’s biggest event taking place outside the United States.

WWE has already confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first WrestleMania in history to be held outside North America.

The official date for the event has yet to be announced.