WWE Not Changing Worlds Collide Premiere Despite AEW’s PAC Tribute Show

WWE reportedly has no plans to change the premiere date or time for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide following AEW’s announcement that Wednesday’s Dynamite will serve as a tribute to PAC.

Despite Worlds Collide having already been taped, the crossover event remains scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 30, at 7 p.m. ET, meaning the broadcast will overlap with the first hour of AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced that Wednesday night’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be presented as a tribute to PAC following his passing at the age of 40.

The announcement led to questions over whether WWE might adjust the Worlds Collide schedule, but the company reportedly intends to move forward with the previously announced premiere time.

WWE confirmed during the September 25 episode of SmackDown that Worlds Collide will premiere exclusively on YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET on September 30.

There had previously been uncertainty surrounding the broadcast plans for the WWE and AAA crossover event, including whether it would stream live. Worlds Collide was ultimately taped in Rosemont, Illinois, ahead of its September 30 premiere.

With WWE maintaining its existing schedule, Worlds Collide will air opposite the opening hour of AEW’s PAC tribute edition of Dynamite. Dynamite will then continue in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot after Worlds Collide concludes.

The Worlds Collide event features a main event pitting CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.