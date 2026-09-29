Brodie Lee’s Widow Criticizes AI Images Of Deceased Wrestlers Welcoming PAC

Amanda Huber, the widow of late AEW star Brodie Lee, has spoken out against AI-generated tribute images that circulated on social media following PAC’s passing.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away at the age of 40.

In the aftermath, a number of AI-generated images began circulating online depicting Brodie Lee and other deceased wrestlers “welcoming” PAC to heaven.

Huber strongly criticized the images on X, explaining that she found them upsetting rather than comforting.

“The f*cking ill I feel seeing this sh*t. I hate it so much. It feels like romanticizing this sh*t. Worst part is I always end up tagged like I’m gonna be like ‘🥹🥹🥹 I love it so much, thank you for your creativity and doing this 🥰’ UGH.”

Huber followed up by explaining that PAC himself strongly disliked artificial intelligence and said her late husband would have felt similarly because of his support for artists.

“Especially when Ben [Pac] actively HATED AI. And I know for a fact my husband would have too. He believed in art. He consistently paid friends for their art. When he passed I had people offer to send me their art and I paid for multiple pieces because it felt like it dishonored his memory for not supporting artists. I’m not trying to make this about myself but losing my friend Ben has been tough enough but to see this trash on my timeline only stings more.”

Huber also revealed that she has been struggling with the loss of PAC personally, referring to Satterley as her friend while asking people to consider the feelings of those affected by his death before sharing such images.

Brodie Lee, real name Jon Huber, passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41.