Backstage News On Last-Minute Change To CM Punk’s WWE SmackDown Match

CM Punk reportedly received a last-minute change to his tag team partner following the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Punk had already secured his place in the 2026 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier in the night by defeating GUNTHER and Finn Balor in a triple threat qualifying match.

His night wasn’t over when SmackDown went off the air, however, as Punk was also scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team dark match.

The original plan reportedly called for Punk to team with Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans against The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, according to Fightful Select.

WWE ultimately made a late change to the match, with Danhausen replacing Evans on Punk and Femi’s team. No reason has been given for the change.

Punk, Femi and Danhausen went on to defeat The Vision in the post-show match. Following the victory, Punk and Danhausen joined Femi in performing his trademark strut for the crowd.

Evans has recently been involved in a storyline with The Vision after slapping Breakker during a backstage confrontation on WWE Raw. The two subsequently faced each other in singles competition, but the match ended via disqualification following interference from Theory.

The Vision continued its attack after the bell until Femi made the save.

Punk, Evans and Breakker have all qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, joining Trick Williams and Penta.

The sixth and final participant will be determined on Friday’s SmackDown when Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano meet in a triple threat qualifier.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.