Spoilers: WWE RAW Opening Segment And Unannounced Main Event

Backstage details have emerged regarding the planned running order for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Viper Reports, the early internal rundown has The Bloodline opening the show, while an unannounced match is currently listed in the main event position.

The opening segment is expected to continue the storyline surrounding Solo Sikoa’s abduction by the 946 faction on last week’s Raw. WWE has officially advertised The Bloodline responding to what happened to Sikoa.

Following the opening segment, Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez is currently scheduled to be the first match of the night.

Both Vice and Perez have already qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on October 10. Tensions between the two escalated during Vice’s Raw contract signing.

An Oba Femi segment is then listed on the internal rundown. Femi returned last week and took the fight to The Vision, and WWE has advertised him delivering a message to the group tonight.

The second match currently planned is Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass. Lee will be looking for revenge following several recent attacks by Cass.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is also scheduled for a segment addressing who could be next to challenge for her championship.

The third match listed internally is IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria.

One of the more intriguing details involves the end of the show.

LA Knight is advertised to address World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their championship match at Money in the Bank. According to the internal rundown, Knight’s segment is scheduled immediately before an “unannounced” main event.

The early planned rundown for tonight’s WWE Raw is as follows:

The Bloodline segment

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi segment

Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

Stephanie Vaquer segment

IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

LA Knight segment

Unannounced main event

As always with internal WWE rundowns, plans remain subject to change before or during the live broadcast.