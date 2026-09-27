CM Punk Issues Statement Following WWE & AAA Worlds Collide In Chicago

CM Punk has issued an emotional message following his appearance at Saturday night’s WWE & AAA Worlds Collide event in the Chicago area.

Punk competed at the event at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, teaming with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano against Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

Following the show, the Chicago native took to his Instagram Story to reflect on the night and thank the fans for their support.

“I find myself overwhelmed once again,” Punk wrote. “I don’t have the words to properly express what it feels like to experience such a magical night. I want you to know my gratitude knows no bounds. I am nothing without the fans.”

Punk then addressed his hometown directly.

“Chicago, I love you. A perfect night.”

He also highlighted WWE and AAA coming together for the event, describing professional wrestling as a universal language.

“Cultures came together and we celebrated. One universal language: wrestling.”

Punk concluded by thanking everyone involved with the show and making it clear that his passion for wrestling remains as strong as ever.

“Thank you to everyone who came out. All the hard work from the boys.

“Respect and love.

“Until next time. This fire burns. Always.”

Punk’s appearance carried additional significance due to Worlds Collide taking place in his home market. He also paid tribute to his past by appearing in his Straight Edge Society mask.

The six-man tag team match saw Punk, Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeat Dominik, McDonagh and Omos.

Worlds Collide was taped on Saturday and is scheduled to air Wednesday, September 30 on WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels.