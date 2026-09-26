Backstage Update On The Bloodline’s WWE Heel Status

There has been considerable speculation regarding whether the members of The Bloodline are portrayed as babyfaces or heels since the faction’s reformation after WrestleMania 42. Initially, The Usos exhibited heelish behavior as they pursued Jacob Fatu and acknowledged Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief. Once Fatu fell in line, The Usos, along with Fatu, targeted Solo Sikoa.

When Sikoa lost to Jey in a match he had to win to avoid returning to The Bloodline, and he continued to refuse to acknowledge Reigns, even Reigns displayed heelish tendencies. This led fans to wonder if the World Heavyweight Champion had officially turned heel. However, with the Royce Keys-led faction 946 emerging as a threat and targeting The Bloodline and Sikoa in recent weeks, it seems they are back in the babyface role.

According to PWInsider.com, The Bloodline members are still listed as heels on WWE’s internal roster.

With 946 causing chaos on RAW, Sikoa approached The Usos and Fatu on Monday, offering to join forces to take down Royce Keys and OTM. However, he refused to acknowledge The Usos as his captain or Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Later that night, Sikoa was kidnapped by 946 ahead of his Men’s MITB Qualifying match and was ultimately replaced by Penta, who went on to win the match and secure his spot for the event on October 10.