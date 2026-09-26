Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

Lash Legend from The Irresistible Forces and CM Punk have qualified for the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Matches, respectively. Legend secured her spot by defeating Charlotte Flair and Giulia, while Punk earned his place in the match by defeating Finn Bálor and GUNTHER in the main event of Friday’s SmackDown, pinning GUNTHER after Bálor interrupted a sleeper hold with the Coup de Grace.

The Men’s Money in the Bank Match currently includes WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk, and one additional competitor to be determined. The Women’s Money in the Bank Match features Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, along with one more participant yet to be announced.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, will defend his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.