Latest Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE And AEW Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Money in the Bank 2026 has sold 9,176 tickets for its October 10 event in New Orleans. The event will be held at the Smoothie King Center. Current figures show there are 2,434 tickets available out of a total of 11,610 seats. The starting price for tickets to WWE Money in the Bank is approximately $110. The event will stream live on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Additionally, the report indicates that AEW WrestleDream has sold 4,035 tickets for its pay-per-view (PPV) event on October 17 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. This sales figure has been described as “disappointing” for an AEW PPV. There may be additional tickets released before WrestleDream, and AEW has yet to announce the complete card for the event.

The report also mentioned that AEW Full Gear has surpassed 4,000 tickets distributed. As of now, the November 14 event in Phoenix, Arizona, has 4,132 tickets remaining. The newsletter did not report a sellout or provide a final venue configuration for Full Gear. Furthermore, AEW has not announced the complete card for that event either.

Lastly, it was reported that WWE Survivor Series is leading in ticket distribution. The event on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, has distributed 21,902 tickets, significantly higher than the totals reported for Money in the Bank, WrestleDream, and Full Gear.