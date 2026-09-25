Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

WWE is reportedly still moving forward with plans to hold WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing security concerns in the Middle East.

According to PWInsider.com, representatives from Saudi Arabia visited WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, earlier this month to discuss WrestleMania 43 and the logistics surrounding the event.

WWE is also expected to have contingency plans in place for WrestleMania, as it does for its other events in Saudi Arabia, and will work with private security experts in the region.

There have been reports that WWE has discussed possible locations in the United States that could host WrestleMania if circumstances ultimately force the company to move the event away from Saudi Arabia.

However, WWE sources told PWInsider that it would be too early for any such alternative plans to have been finalized.

As things currently stand, WWE is continuing to prepare for WrestleMania 43 to take place in Riyadh as announced.

The dates for the event are also reportedly “pretty much locked in,” although WWE is keeping them confidential internally on a need-to-know basis for the time being.

The report comes amid growing questions surrounding WWE’s more immediate return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 7.

As previously reported, several WWE employees who regularly travel to Saudi Arabia have internally raised questions about whether Crown Jewel could undergo changes, revisions or potentially be rescheduled due to the current situation in the region.

PWInsider reports that WWE has discussed contingency plans for Crown Jewel should the ongoing issues across the Middle East and North Africa region require the company to change its plans.

At this time, however, WWE has not announced any changes to either Crown Jewel or WrestleMania 43, with both events still scheduled to take place in Riyadh.