Netflix Reportedly Wants More WWE Stars And Marquee Matches On RAW

Netflix was reportedly very pleased with the performance of WWE Raw’s recent episode from Mexico City and is interested in seeing the company feature bigger names and marquee matches on the show more regularly.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE and Netflix were both extremely happy with the audience generated by the September 14 episode of Raw, particularly considering the show aired opposite the opening week of NFL Monday Night Football.

The Mexico City edition of Raw generated approximately three million global views on Netflix, making it one of the show’s strongest performances on the streaming platform in recent months.

Netflix was reportedly particularly enthusiastic about the numbers generated by the episode.

Following the strong performance, the streaming service is said to be eager for WWE to feature major stars and high-profile matches on Raw more consistently as the two sides look to build on the momentum coming out of Mexico City.

The September 14 show featured several significant matches and appearances, including Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta and Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee.

The episode also featured Lola Vice’s main roster in-ring debut and Stephanie Vaquer appearing as the new Women’s World Champion.

The latest report provides some additional context surrounding the significance of Raw’s Mexico City performance beyond the audience figure itself, with Netflix reportedly viewing the show’s star power and marquee matches as something it would like to see more frequently going forward.