Maxxine Dupri’s Husband Kam Hendrix Reacts To Viral Austin Theory Video

Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri have attracted attention online following a new social media video featuring the two WWE stars.

The clip, posted around this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, shows Theory carrying Dupri on his shoulders with her legs around his neck. The pair lip-sync to a song together before Dupri finishes the lyrics on her own.

The video quickly circulated among wrestling fans, with some directing comments toward Dupri’s husband, WWE NXT wrestler Kam Hendrix.

Her husband has to Bruiser Brody this dude pic.twitter.com/RDVuoWB13h — Meng's Mullet (@MengsMullet) September 22, 2026

Hendrix seemingly responded to the attention surrounding the clip in a video posted to his Instagram Story. He began by repeating some of the questions and comments apparently being directed his way.

“Kam, what are you gonna do about it, Kam? Are you gonna do anything about it? Are you gonna just sit there and watch? You’re not gonna do anything about it, Kam? You’re just gonna sit there and take it?

Don’t worry about me, worry about you. I’m fine, I’m living my best life. Life is great. I’m outside and it’s sprinkling outside.

I’m on the back patio chilling, baby. I’m looking at the gators, they crawling, they creeping. I’m chilling, life’s good. Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna be fine. Regardless, because when Kam Hendrix is back, I’m about to go stupid on their ass.

Everybody, everybody’s getting cooked, bro, because everybody’s mid, everybody’s trash, bro. I’m sitting here watching your favorite superstars and I’m like, this is your favorite superstar, bro? He’s ass, he’s trash, cuz. This sh*t really easy for me, bro. And while I’m sitting here chilling because I’m on vacation, you feel me, I’m just thinking, damn, when I get back this finna be so easy, and everyone’s gonna have to feel it when it’s lights, Kam, action.

I’ll see y’all then.”

While Hendrix appeared to be responding to the online reaction generated by Theory and Dupri’s video, he did not directly criticize either of them in his comments.