Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

Penta and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day have qualified for the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Matches, respectively. Penta stepped in for a kidnapped Solo Sikoa and defeated “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day and Dragon Lee to secure his spot. Meanwhile, Perez triumphed over “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina to qualify.

The Men’s Money in the Bank Match now includes WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Penta, and two more competitors to be determined. The Women’s Money in the Bank Match features Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, along with two additional participants yet to be announced.

Also previously announced for the event is The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, who will defend his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 10th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.